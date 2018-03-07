Door open for Manchester United as Barcelona drop out of race for £45m wonderkid

Barcelona have dropped out of the race for a Brazilian wonderkid who has previously been linked to Manchester United.

Barcelona have left the door wide open for Manchester United after dropping out of the race for Brazilian wonderkid Arthur.

The attacking midfielder has been touted as one of the most exciting talents in world football and has unsurprisingly attracted interest from two of the biggest clubs in world football.

A report from the Sun however has stated that Barcelona look to be dropping out of the race for the star after refusing to stump up the £45m needed to trigger Arthur’s release clause.

The news could be a boost for Manchester United who have also been previously linked to the youngster.

A report from the Express in January stated that Arthur’s club Gremio were looking to instead sell the midfielder to a Premier League giant in either the form of Manchester United or Chelsea.

Jose Mourinho is likely to have his head turned by the recent news that Barcelona will drop out of the race for Arthur. Although, it remains to be seen whether United will follow up their previous links to the star.