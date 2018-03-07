Huge boost for Liverpool as superstar plays down reports he has already agreed wages with huge Champions League club

Liverpool have been handed a huge boost with a star playing down reports that he has already agreed wages with a huge Champions League club.

READ ALSO: Liverpool transfer target’s fate sealed after PSG vs Real Madrid Champions League clash

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been presented with positive news regarding the future of a certain star.

Emre Can has been heavily linked with a move to huge Champions League club Juventus for a prolonged period.

CalcioMercato reported yesterday that the German has already agreed details with Juventus with wages settled and only a final signature missing to complete the deal.

The report inevitably threw Can’s future into fresh jeopardy with it looking a forgone conclusion that he would be moving to Juventus in the summer.

However, a separate report from CalcioMercato has today stated that Can has played down recent reports concerning his future with the German stating that he is yet to have made a decision over his future.

The conflicting reports certainly showcase mixed signals but neither serve to offer a certified conclusion on where the star shall be come the star of next season.

Can has become an integral part to Klopp’s plans at Liverpool and will be a huge miss if he does depart Anfield.