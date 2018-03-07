‘He is a great coach’ – Chelsea star approves of rumoured Antonio Conte replacement

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso has given his seal of approval regarding former Barcelona manager Luis Enrique as he’s linked with replacing Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian tactician is under growing pressure at Chelsea this season after a hugely disappointing second half of the season that has seen them lose the Carabao Cup semi-final, fall five points behind Tottenham in the race for fourth, and facing a mountain to climb to get past Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League.

It is little surprise to see talk that Conte could go at the end of the season, with Chelsea not exactly boasting the best record of being patient or loyal to their managers under Roman Abramovich.

The likes of Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Roberto Di Matteo were all dismissed at the first sign of trouble despite all bringing major trophies to the club, and Conte looks increasingly like facing the same fate.

The Telegraph recently claimed Enrique was keen to take the Chelsea job on a big-money contract, but that the likes of Maurizio Sarri and Thomas Tuchel could also be in contention.

Still, it seems Enrique would be a popular choice if Alonso’s quotes are anything to go by, with the defender singing the praises of his fellow Spaniard.

‘Luis Enrique has shown at Barcelona that he is a great coach with many qualities and I believe he would be good for any club,’ Alonso told COPE, as translated by the Daily Mirror.

‘But I do not know him a lot on a personal level.’