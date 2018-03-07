€20m Manchester United target is high in demand as Jose Mourinho eyes full-back reinforcements

A Manchester United target is high in demand as Jose Mourinho eyes defensive reinforcements, particularly at full-back.

Manchester United could face competition as they look to bring in a new full-back.

According to CalcioMercato, Jose Mourinho has recently been linked with a move for Atlético Madrid right-back Šime Vrsaljko but may have to beat off competition from Napoli for the signature of the star.

Vrsaljko was the subject of a €20m bid from Serie A side Napoli in December according to FootballItalia.

Vrsaljko is a highly-rated defender and has impressed in La Liga in recent seasons after breaking into the Spanish side’s squad.

Jose Mourinho has struggled to address the key issue of depth at full-back ever since his arrival to Old Trafford in 2016.

Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian appear to have both fallen out of favour with Mourinho with the United boss instead preferring to convert wingers Ashley Young and Antonio Valencia into unconventional defenders to fulfil roles at both right-back and left-back.

Further, Valencia’s recent injury certainly highlighted United’s lack of depth in the right-back position and Vrsaljko could certainly be the answer to Mourinho’s problems.