€70M Manchester United star’s agent spotted with vice president of Champions League club in London hotel

A huge Manchester United star’s agent has been spotted in a hotel with the vice president of a colossal Champions League club.

READ ALSO: Jose Mourinho orders Manchester United to deliver transfer of unsettled PSG star to solve problem position

Upon tonight’s Champions League clash between Juventus and Tottenham, a key Juve official has been spotted in a London hotel.

Legendary Czech midfielder and former Juventus star Pavel Nedved is now a well respected member of the Juventus board and a vice-prsident of the club.

The former midfielder has been spotted in a London hotel alongside the agent of Manchester United star Anthony Martial according to the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato.

The report inevitably throws the future of Martial’s career into jeopardy with the previously mentioned report suggesting that the Frenchman is likely to have a market value of €70M.

Martial has been under fine form this season for the Red Devils but has been pushed aside from Jose Mourinho’s plans since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez.

The Frenchman had often operated on the left-wing this season but has since been replaced by Sanchez with the Chilean walking straight into the United line-up upon his arrival to Old Trafford.

Martial has scored nine goals in 26 Premier League appearances this season and has cemented his place as a United favourite. Therefore, while the meeting between Martial’s agent Nelio Lucas and Nedved may have just been an innocent one, it is still likely to worry United fans fond of Martial.