“He’s finished” – Fans hammer Man City ace following player’s “laughably useless” performance in shock Basel defeat

Man City fans hammered midfielder Yaya Toure tonight for the player’s below-par performance in their shock defeat to FC Basel in the Champions League tonight. 

The home side took the lead thanks to Brazilian Gabriel Jesus’ first goal of 2018, however they were quickly pegged back by the Swiss side thanks to a goal from forward Elyounoussi.

MORE: Man City 1-2 Basel: player ratings, stats and reaction as Pep Guardiola’s side suffer fourth loss of the season in shock defeat

The away side then found their way in front thanks to a fine strike from wing-back Michael Lang, as Pep Guardiola oversaw just his second defeat at the Etihad since taking over as manager.

Fans certainly weren’t happy with Ivorian Toure’s performance against the Swiss giants, as they took to social media during and after the game to slate the former Barcelona star for his display tonight.

This season, the midfielder has found his first team chances very limited under Guardiola, with the 34-year-old only managing to clock up 13 appearances in all competitions, meaning that he may have been quite rusty going into tonight match.

Here are a few select tweets from fans slating the Ivorian international for his performance this evening.

