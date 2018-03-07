“He’s finished” – Fans hammer Man City ace following player’s “laughably useless” performance in shock Basel defeat

Man City fans hammered midfielder Yaya Toure tonight for the player’s below-par performance in their shock defeat to FC Basel in the Champions League tonight.

The home side took the lead thanks to Brazilian Gabriel Jesus’ first goal of 2018, however they were quickly pegged back by the Swiss side thanks to a goal from forward Elyounoussi.

The away side then found their way in front thanks to a fine strike from wing-back Michael Lang, as Pep Guardiola oversaw just his second defeat at the Etihad since taking over as manager.

Fans certainly weren’t happy with Ivorian Toure’s performance against the Swiss giants, as they took to social media during and after the game to slate the former Barcelona star for his display tonight.

This season, the midfielder has found his first team chances very limited under Guardiola, with the 34-year-old only managing to clock up 13 appearances in all competitions, meaning that he may have been quite rusty going into tonight match.

Here are a few select tweets from fans slating the Ivorian international for his performance this evening.

Toure looked like he didn’t want to be on the pitch. Zinchenko was very poor, as was Laporte. — Scott B (@Scott1991B) March 7, 2018

Poor performance, but it meant nothing in reality. No need to analyze it. Tie was over before the game. Sad to see Toure like that as well. He's finished. — Man City Michael (@Horwichbloke) March 7, 2018

Champions League winners don't lose at home to Basel. Real lack of desire, technical ability and intelligence from City. Sane good, rest really poor, Toure was laughably useless even by his recent standards. — Alex (@AGD9320) March 7, 2018

No desire to win this game, Zinchenko, Touré, Laporte and Bravo have been really poor. Does bravo ever really save anything. — Shaheed Williams ? (@wil_i_amshaheed) March 7, 2018

Some very poor defending tonight by several players toure finished fringe players let pep down tonight — Andrew Rollason (@rollason_andrew) March 7, 2018

We’ve played more back passes than through passes tonight. Toure’s game has been awful. https://t.co/8ZDiXdnrvQ — Jacob Smith (@Jacobwilliam90) March 7, 2018