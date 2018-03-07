Leeds v Wolves Live Stream , Team News, Match Preview and Kick Off Time from Elland Road

Wolves will be looking to bounce back after a 2-0 away defeat to Fulham last time out as they travel to Elland Road to face Leeds (KO 19:45).

The Championship league leaders are suddenly looking over their shoulders, as Cardiff City ramp up the pressure in second place while Leeds themselves are struggling with any form of consistancy.

Leeds United will be looking to bounce back from Friday’s three nil drubbing at Middlesbrough when they host league leaders Wolves at Elland Road on Wednesday.

The Whites have won just one of their last eleven league games, leaving them nine points adrift of the top six and with just eleven games remaining any hopes of finishing in the playoffs look to be fading fast.

Wolves meanwhile remain top of the league despite losing to the Championship’s form side Fulham last time out. In fact Nuno Santo’s side are winless in three and their lead at the top has been reduced to just three points having been eleven points clear at the end of January.

Are the wheels falling off? Are Wolves bottling it? Have they been found out? Lose at Elland Road and there’ll be serious questions surrounding their playoff hopes never mind the Championship title.

The visitors will be without suspended midfielder Ruben Neves but Diogo Jota and Benik Afobe are expected to feature.

As for Leeds they could welcome back midfielder Pablo Hernandez following a groin injury. Felix Wiedwald is expected to continue in goal with Andy Lonergan still sidelined. At the other end of the pitch Forward Kemar Roofe is struggling to shake off a calf injury.

Wolves won the reverse fixture 4-1 and Nuno will be hoping his side can recapture their scintillating form with the end of the season in sight. Only Fulham have scored more goals so far this season in the Championship than Wolves and they face a Leeds side who have already shipped 46 goals this campaign – they conceded 47 throughout the entirety of last season.

Despite Wolves’ poor run of form I fancy them to get back to winning ways in Yorkshire. Wolves to win 11/10.