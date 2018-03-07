Liverpool transfer target’s fate sealed after PSG vs Real Madrid Champions League clash

Liverpool look to have been handed something of a transfer boost following last night’s Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Karim Benzema had a bad game at the Parc des Princes, missing one glorious opportunity in particular despite Real eventually running out 2-1 winners and booking their place in the quarter-finals.

The Frenchman has had a disappointing season for Madrid overall, scoring just four goals in 21 La Liga appearances and looking a shadow of his former self.

According to Don Balon, Benzema’s performance against PSG may have sealed his fate at the Bernabeu, with club chiefs agreed that a new striker this summer is a transfer priority.

Another previous report from Don Balon recently linked the 30-year-old as a target for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp supposedly ready to gamble on a £35million transfer despite the player’s dip in form.

Benzema has been one of the finest forward players in Europe for much of the last decade, so it could be that he’d rediscover his form with a fresh challenge elsewhere, but it’s little surprise Real seem to be losing patience with him at the moment.