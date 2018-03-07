Zinedine Zidane instructs Real Madrid to sign £71m Liverpool star ahead of Tottenham ace

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has made a big transfer request to club president Florentino Perez, according to reports in Spain.

The French tactician is supposedly keen for Los Blancos to prioritise a transfer move for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah instead of Tottenham’s Harry Kane, according to Diario Gol.

The pair are level pegging in the running for the Golden Boot at the moment with 24 goals each in the Premier League, and are undoubtedly among the finest attacking players in the world right now.

Either would be a great fit at Real Madrid given their current needs, with the likes of Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale not at their best for much of this campaign, while even Cristiano Ronaldo has largely reserved his best form for the Champions League.

Diario Gol claim Zidane is more keen on the qualities Salah could bring to his side, and has communicated this with Perez ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, it has not always been clear how much managers have a say over transfers at the Bernabeu, with Diario Gol stating talks are already underway to sign Kane from Tottenham.

The Spanish source also suggests Salah could be the cheaper of the two options, costing potentially as little as £71million, though this seems questionable after his incredible breakthrough season at Anfield.