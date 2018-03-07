Deal close: Liverpool poised to beat Manchester United to £90million transfer

Liverpool are reportedly edging closer to sealing the transfer of Monaco winger and rumoured Manchester United target Thomas Lemar, according to sources in France.

The Reds have been linked with Lemar for some time now, with the exciting attacker establishing himself as one of Europe’s top young players in the last year or so.

The 22-year-old played a major role in Monaco’s Ligue 1 title win last season, which then saw him linked with a host of elite clubs the following summer, though he did not ultimately follow the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy in leaving the club.

That may not be the case for much longer, however, with Le 10 Sport claiming Liverpool are making significant progress on a deal and are closer and closer to an agreement to bring him to Anfield.

This is despite the Liverpool Echo recently claiming the Merseyside giants were set to look elsewhere due to being put off by Lemar’s £90million price tag, so they’re either now set to pay that or are confident of getting the fee down a little.

Yahoo Sport also recently linked the France international as being among Manchester United’s targets in attack, and it could be a real blow for them to see the player move to a rival instead.

United signed Alexis Sanchez in January but he’s yet to settle and a player like Lemar could be another useful addition to a side that has been somewhat blown away by Manchester City in this season’s title race.

Still, Liverpool looks a good move for Lemar as he would surely relish the chance to link up with the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in an attack-minded side that have played great football under Jurgen Klopp this season.