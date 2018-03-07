Man City 1-2 Basel: player ratings, stats and reaction as Pep Guardiola’s side suffer fourth loss of the season in shock defeat

Man City suffered a shock defeat to the hands of Basel at the Eithad this evening, as Pep Guardiola’s side lost for just the fourth time this season.

Guardiola’s side opened the scoring in the 7th minute, as Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus scored his first goal in 2018 following a great cross from Bernardo Silva allow the strike to tap home.

Basel then equalised nine minutes later, as Elyounoussi hammered the ball past Claudio Bravo to draw the away side level.

The Swiss side then took the lead in the 71st minute, as Lang snuck the ball in at the near post to put Guardiola’s side 2-1 down.

The result didn’t matter too much in the end though, as City’s 4-0 first leg win means they’ve progressed into the quarter finals 5-2 on aggregate.

Player of the Match

Basel wing-back Michael Lang was very impressive for the away side tonight, with the defender being a constant threat down the Swiss team’s right-hand side.

The player even bagged a goal for his troubles as well, however it wasn’t enough as his side were knocked out 5-2 on aggregate.

This tweet sums up just how good his goal was tonight!

Stat of the Match

Have we ever seen a better passing side than this City team?

Player Ratings

Man City: Bravo 5, Danilo 6, Stones 6, Laporte 7, Zinchenko 6, Gundogan 6, Toure 6, Foden 6, Silva 7, Jesus 7, Sane 7 / Subs: Diaz 6, Adarabioyo 6

Basel: Vaclik 6, Suchy 6, Frei 6, Lacroix 7, Lang 8, Die 7, Zuffi 6, Riveros 6, Bua 6, Elyounoussi 7, Oberlin 6 / Subs: Stocker 6, Van Wolfswinkel 6

Reaction

These fans were delighted to see a certain City star back on the scoresheet tonight!

