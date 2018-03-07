Man City 1-2 Basel: player ratings, stats and reaction as Pep Guardiola’s side suffer fourth loss of the season in shock defeat

Man City suffered a shock defeat to the hands of Basel at the Eithad this evening, as Pep Guardiola’s side lost for just the fourth time this season.

Guardiola’s side opened the scoring in the 7th minute, as Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus scored his first goal in 2018 following a great cross from Bernardo Silva allow the strike to tap home.

Basel then equalised nine minutes later, as Elyounoussi hammered the ball past Claudio Bravo to draw the away side level.

The Swiss side then took the lead in the 71st minute, as Lang snuck the ball in at the near post to put Guardiola’s side 2-1 down.

The result didn’t matter too much in the end though, as City’s 4-0 first leg win means they’ve progressed into the quarter finals 5-2 on aggregate.

Player of the Match

Basel wing-back Michael Lang was very impressive for the away side tonight, with the defender being a constant threat down the Swiss team’s right-hand side.

The player even bagged a goal for his troubles as well, however it wasn’t enough as his side were knocked out 5-2 on aggregate.

This tweet sums up just how good his goal was tonight!

1-2 Basel. Lang with a wonderful strike. — City Watch (@City_Watch) March 7, 2018

Stat of the Match

Have we ever seen a better passing side than this City team?

978 – Manchester City completed 978 passes tonight; the most recorded by a side in a Champions League match since 2003-04 (when we have this data available from), three days after having the most in a Premier League game (902 v Chelsea). Robotic. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2018

Player Ratings

Man City: Bravo 5, Danilo 6, Stones 6, Laporte 7, Zinchenko 6, Gundogan 6, Toure 6, Foden 6, Silva 7, Jesus 7, Sane 7 / Subs: Diaz 6, Adarabioyo 6

Basel: Vaclik 6, Suchy 6, Frei 6, Lacroix 7, Lang 8, Die 7, Zuffi 6, Riveros 6, Bua 6, Elyounoussi 7, Oberlin 6 / Subs: Stocker 6, Van Wolfswinkel 6

Reaction

These fans were delighted to see a certain City star back on the scoresheet tonight!

What a run by Sané, simply messi-esque and he's doing it every single game. Great assist too, Bernando nutmegged two players with his pass! So happy for Jesus! — Raz. (@CitysVeins) March 7, 2018

Gabriel jesus great goal — Gökhan (@Gkhan08256939) March 7, 2018

Yesssss 1-0 Super City Jesus. What a goal it was????????? — watching Man City vs FC Basel — Carl Sproston (@Sproza24) March 7, 2018