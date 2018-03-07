Manchester United tipped to deal fresh blow to Paul Pogba with transfer of France team-mate he doesn’t click with

Manchester United are reportedly the favourites to seal the transfer of Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi this summer in what could be another blow to Paul Pogba’s Old Trafford career.

According to the Daily Star, the bookies have Matuidi as 6/4 to move to Old Trafford in the summer, ahead of any other central midfield player they’re currently offering odds on at the moment.

MORE: Deal close: Liverpool poised to beat Manchester United to £90million transfer

Ladbrokes also mention possible interest in Tottenham’s Eric Dier and Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos as Jose Mourinho looks in need of a new signing in that position this summer.

Michael Carrick is due to retire in the summer, while Marouane Fellaini is heading towards the end of his contract, and on the face of it Matuidi looks like he could be a great purchase.

However, Mourinho stated earlier this season that he did not believe Pogba enjoyed playing alongside the 30-year-old for the French national team.

‘He (Pogba) can make football history. He has talent,’ Mourinho was quoted by the Daily Mirror in October.

‘We (United) have the balance in midfield to occupy space better. With Blaise Matuidi in the France team, I think he isn’t happy.’

With Pogba struggling for United this term, a move for Matuidi could be another big blow for him, as it could in theory threaten his place in the team if they don’t click on the pitch.

Either that or it’s simply another message to Pogba that Mourinho is not going to go out of his way to accommodate him, no matter how big a reputation and price tag he arrived at the club with.