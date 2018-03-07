Man Utd transfer news round-up: Free transfer approach lined up, £90m star closer to agreeing deal, Prem star scouted

Here’s our latest round-up of Manchester United transfer gossip after the club’s morale-boosting win over Crystal Palace earlier in the week.

That result was not without its concerns for Red Devils supporters, with the team needing to come from 2-0 down to win 3-2 thanks to a late wonder-goal from Nemanja Matic.

United could do with one or two changes this summer as their Premier League title hopes are already out of reach, and here’s the latest transfer news involving United and their plans…

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly look set to offer a contract to Manchester United rebel Marouane Fellaini as he edges closer to becoming a free agent.

The Belgium international has been a key player for Jose Mourinho’s side but looks set to embark upon a fresh challenge at the end of this season.

Fans will no doubt be split on his departure, but it’s fair to say he’ll be landing himself a decent deal in the French capital, as he’s set to be offered £5.4million a year by the club, according to Le 10 Sport, as translated by the Sun.

Manchester United look like missing out on Monaco winger Thomas Lemar following rumours of their interest earlier this season.

Yahoo Sport recently mentioned the France international as an option for United, but Le 10 Sport now claim Liverpool are making progress over a deal.

The Liverpool Echo recently reported Lemar’s asking price would be around £90million, so it could be that United actually end up saving a decent amount here on a player who’s been far from convincing in Ligue 1 this season.

Finally, the Daily Mirror claim Manchester United have been scouting Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure as Mourinho’s search for a new midfielder goes on.

The report also claims Arsenal and Liverpool could be among the 25-year-old’s suitors this summer after his impressive form in the Premier League.

With Fellaini looking like heading to PSG as mentioned above, and with Michael Carrick due to retire at the end of the season, Doucoure could be a very useful addition at Old Trafford.

