Manager speaks out after MAJOR decision on £89million Manchester United transfer target

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has spoken out about his decision to leave Gareth Bale on the bench against PSG again last night.

The Wales international came on in the second half and put in a decent performance, but has struggled for regular playing time for Zidane’s side for much of this season.

MORE: Man Utd tipped to deal fresh blow to Paul Pogba with transfer of France team-mate he doesn’t click with

Bale has had his injury troubles in recent times, but even since returning to fitness he seems out of the first-team picture as Manchester United and other clubs show an interest.

Recent reports claimed the Red Devils were in talks over an £89million transfer swoop for Bale, and Zidane has now suggested the 28-year-old is not doing enough to get into his side.

‘The most important thing is the squad and the players. I respect all the players – Gareth Bale too,’ the Frenchman said after the game.

‘It’s true he started on the bench in the first leg and tonight as well, but it doesn’t matter.

‘I have to choose players and Gareth is a really important player and will be until the end.’

United could do with a signing like Bale to boost their slightly dysfunctional attack next season as they look to make up ground on Manchester City next season.