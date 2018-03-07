Real Madrid’s win over PSG has just given Manchester United and Chelsea something to worry about

Real Madrid’s Champions League triumph against Paris Saint-Germain last night may prove something of a headache for Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea.

An exit at the last 16 stage for PSG once again this season surely spells the end for Unai Emery as the Ligue 1 giants’ manager, with Ladbrokes already offering decent odds on Premier League bosses replacing him.

At the top of their list, both priced at 5/1 are United’s Jose Mourinho and Chelsea’s Antonio Conte, which may be rather more worrying for one club than the other.

Change perhaps seems likely at Chelsea this summer anyway, though they could do without this as another distraction for the time being as Conte is tasked with getting the Blues back to their best between now and the end of the season.

The Italian tactician impressed greatly in his first season at Stamford Bridge, and even though things have gone downhill this term, they still have an outside chance of making the top four and progressing against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Conte has shown he is up there with the best managers in the world and could prove a shrewd appointment by PSG if they are to move up to the next level.

Jose Mourinho to PSG?

United, meanwhile, only recently handed Mourinho a new contract and could surely do without the Portuguese being lured away by the big money on offer at the Parc des Princes.

Not everyone has been won over by how United have played under Mourinho, but there’s no doubting he’s a proven winner and his aura alone has seen the club attract some marquee signings in recent times, such as Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: ‘PSG will almost certainly look to make a statement in the dugout at the end of the season, and there’s every chance a Premier League giant could suffer as a result of it.’

Premier League managers most likely to take over at PSG (Ladbrokes)

Jose Mourinho – 5/1

Antonio Conte – 5/1

Arsene Wenger – 6/1

Mauricio Pochettino – 6/1

Jurgen Klopp – 16/1

Rafa Benitez – 20/1

