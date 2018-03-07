Manchester United scout Premier League star as they consider beating Arsenal & Liverpool to transfer

Manchester United have reportedly joined the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham in the running to seal the transfer of Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure.

The 25-year-old has shone for Watford this season and looks to have all the attributes Jose Mourinho looks for in a central midfielder, which looks a priority area for the club to strengthen in this summer.

MORE: Man Utd tipped to deal fresh blow to Paul Pogba with transfer of France team-mate he doesn’t click with

United face losing Michael Carrick to retirement at the end of the season, while Marouane Fellaini is expected to leave at the end of his contract, according to the Daily Mirror, who report of the Red Devils’ recent scouting of Doucoure.

Signed from Rennes, Doucoure has adjusted well to the English game and it is little surprise to see big names taking notice of his form, with Arsenal also in dire need of upgrades on the likes of Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park.

Liverpool, meanwhile, may also need to sign someone in that area as Emre Can edges closer to the end of his contract.

The Mirror add that Doucoure has suggested he could be open to considering his future at the end of this campaign.

‘We’ll see what the state of play is in the summer and then we can ask questions,’ the player said recently.