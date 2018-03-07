Real Madrid eyeing up £22M-rated Arsenal target as possible replacement for Los Blancos star

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up a move for Germany and Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who is also a target for Arsenal.

This is according to Don Balon, who are stating that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is keen to bring a new goalkeeper to the Bernabeu to replace Keylor Navas, and that he and the club are keeping an eye on Leno incase their moves for David De Gea and Thibaut Courtois are unsuccessful.

English news outlet the Mirror have reported that, as translated from Bild, that the north London side are interested in the player, and that he has a £22m release in his contract with Leverkusen.

During his time with Leverkusen, 26-year-old Leno has managed to establish himself as one of the most able goalkeeper in the whole of the Bundesliga.

In 295 appearances for the German outfit, the shot-stopper has been able to clock up a total of 97 clean sheets, meaning that he averages a clean sheet once every three games, an impressive return.

The player’s displays have even caught the eye of German manager Joachim Lowe, as the ‘keeper has picked up six caps for Die Mannschaft since his debut for them in May 2016.

Since his arrival in the Spanish capita, Navas himself has failed to win over all of the Madrid faithful, with the Costa Rican often putting in somewhat lacklustre performances for the club since his arrival in 2014.

Should Real end up going after Leno it’ll be interesting to see if they can beat Arsenal to the signing of the German ace.