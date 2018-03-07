PSG rebel wants Real Madrid transfer as club exit the Champions League at last-16 stage again

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti is reportedly keen on sealing a transfer to Real Madrid as he believes he’s not currently at the best club to fulfil his potential.

The Italy international has been on PSG’s books since 2012, and has become one of the finest midfield players in Europe in that time, playing an instrumental role in the Ligue 1 giants’ success.

However, with PSG dropping out of the Champions League again this season, it seems clear he may be unable to lift the major honours he wants if he remains at the Parc des Princes.

Don Balon report that Verratti is eager to go against PSG’s wishes and join Real Madrid, and that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has become aware of his desire to do so.

The Spanish outlet states that this follows last summer’s flirtation with Barcelona, though the 25-year-old has now supposedly given up on moving to the Nou Camp.

Verratti could certainly have a big role to play at Real Madrid, with some doubts over Toni Kroos’ future at the moment following a dip in form and transfer links with Manchester United.

The Independent recently claimed the Germany international was a top target for Jose Mourinho, and Verratti is a similar style of player who could make an ideal replacement.