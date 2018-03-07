Video: Real Madrid dressing room celebrations show how much Champions League win vs PSG meant

Real Madrid released footage of their players celebrating a huge win over Paris Saint-Germain in last night’s Champions League last-16 clash.

Los Blancos led 3-1 from the first leg but still didn’t look certain to go through as just a 2-0 win was needed for a PSG side who were unbeaten at home since 2016.

WATCH: Video: Cristiano Ronaldo improves incredible Real Madrid scoring stat, crucial goal at PSG

Even without the injured Neymar, PSG have put together a world class squad of players, though Real showed they remain kings of Europe with a hugely impressive performance and a 2-1 victory at the Parc des Princes.

? ¡Entra en el vestuario del equipo en el Parque de los Príncipes y vive en primera persona la celebración tras nuestro pase a cuartos de final! #APorLa13 | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/FlJfQvplWw — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) March 6, 2018

Written off by so many after a disastrous La Liga campaign this term, Madrid played like a side with a point to prove on the biggest stage as they booked their place in the quarter-finals.

Cristiano Ronaldo led the celebrations in the dressing room, with the players visibly pumped after such a convincing performance and statement victory.

Zinedine Zidane has lifted the Champions League trophy in each of his first two seasons in senior football management, and with Ronaldo and co. coming alive in this competition once again this season, you wouldn’t bet against him managing it for a third year in a row.