Video: ‘Like a slow torture’ – Tottenham fans in agony as late Kane effort bounces off the line in Champions League heartbreak

Tottenham had their hearts broken at Wembley this evening as they crashed out of the Champions League.

Tottenham fans were in agony as they crashed out of the Champions League against Juventus at Wembley.

The loss was made no easier by the fact that Tottenham had the lead up until the hour mark of the second-leg.

Heung-Min Son had given Tottenham the lead on the 39th minute to give Spurs a 3-2 lead on aggregate.

Tottenham looked comfortable throughout the first half with strong running from Harry Kane down the channels and Dele Alli offering lots of creative movement in the centre of the park.

However, Juventus came out in the second-half a completely different team.

Gonzalo Higuain drew Juve level on the 64th minute before he then turned provider for his International teammate Paulo Dybala just three minutes later on 67th minute.

Harry Kane was presented with a glorious chance to level the score on the final minute but saw his header cruelly hit the post.

Kane’s effort had beaten Gigi Buffon completely but bounced onto the line of the Juventus goal in heartbreaking fashion.

Tottenham fans and football pundits took to social media to express their shock at the heartbreaking moment, which can be seen below.

 

 

