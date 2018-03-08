Arsenal player ratings: Gunners outstanding against AC Milan as star scores his first ever goal under Wenger

Arsenal pulled together an outstanding performance as Arsene Wenger’s men impressed at the San Siro.

Goals from Aaron Ramsey and Henrikh Mkhitaryan proved to be the difference.

Mkhitaryan scored his first ever Arsenal goal since signing from Manchester United.

MAN OF THE MATCH

After a disappointing performance at the weekend against Brighton, Mesut Ozil starred in an outstanding individual performance. The German pulled all the strings in the centre of the park and created both Mkhitaryan and Ramsey’s goals. A superb nights work from Arsenal’s number eleven.

STAT OF THE MATCH

Irreplaceable?

Mesut Özil has now been directly involved in 100 goals for Arsenal in all competitions since joining them in 2013: 63 assists ??

PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal: Ospina 6, Chambers 7, Koscielny 7, Mustafi 6, Kolasinac 7, Xhaka 6, Ramsey 8, Wilshere 7, Mkhitaryan 8, Ozil 9, Welbeck 6.

Subs: Holding 6, Maitland-Niles 6, Elneny 5.

AC Milan: Donnarumma 5, Calabria 6, Bonucci 4, Romagnoli 5, Rodriguez 5, Biglia 6, Bonaventura 6, Kessie 5, Calhanoglu 6, Suso 6, Cutrone 5.

Subs: Kalinic 5, da Silva 5, Borini 6.

REACTION

A superb performance from Arsenal after a run of awful form…

Arsenal should wear that blue kit more often — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) March 8, 2018

‘Not a big game player’ Ozil has now got two goals and four assists in Arsenal’s last six European games away from home. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) March 8, 2018