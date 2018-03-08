Davide Astori funeral: Thousands of Fiorentina fans line streets as players, coaches pay respects

Football was rocked last weekend by the tragic news of the passing of Fiorentina captain and Italy international Davide Astori.

The 31-year-old was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday, as per BBC Sport, with all Italian football matches scheduled for later that day postponed as a mark of respect.

On Thursday, a service was held for fans, players, coaches and many others to pay respects to the Italian, and as seen in the images and videos below, Fiorentina supporters and many familiar faces turned out in their numbers to show just how much he meant to so many people.

Fans weren’t allowed inside the Basilica di Santa Croce, but they lined the streets outside to show their respects as they all remember Astori who so sadly passed away at such a young age and in such shocking circumstances.

Astori came through the youth ranks at AC Milan before enjoying spells at Cagliari, Roma and Fiorentina, making 377 appearances in his career while also playing 14 times for Italy.

Former teammates and fans around the world have been showing their sadness and respects since the weekend, with a minute’s silence being held before all Champions League games this week.

Thousands of fans gather in Florence for Davide Astori’s funeral pic.twitter.com/LhOqiv5yvf — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 8, 2018

Allegri & the Juventus players arriving at Davide Astori’s funeral in Florence to applause from the Fiorentina fans. Emotional scenes. pic.twitter.com/TGild2Jndk — Tarek Khatib (@ADP1113) March 8, 2018

Thousands of Fiorentina fans paying their respects to Davide Astori. ?pic.twitter.com/jiCKoW3Ykf — Football Daily (@footballdailyuk) March 8, 2018

This is what Davide Astori meant to the people of Florence and Italy. What an incredible tribute. RIP ? pic.twitter.com/JZ0pXsQAsq — Zlatan Facts (@ZIatanFacts) March 8, 2018