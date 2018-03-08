Embarrassing: £50m Arsenal superstar’s dream move to Champions League giants is off due to this reason

An Arsenal star who has been linked to a huge Champions League club has had his dream move come to a halt as it appears they are no longer interested in him.

Arsenal star Hector Bellerin has had his dream move to Barcelona fall into jeopardy as it appears that the La Liga giants do not want him.

A report from the Sun has stated that the defender who is rated in the region of £50m was eyeing a move to Barcelona but it now looks as though the La Liga giants have little interest in signing the Arsenal right-back.

The news certainly does not paint Bellerin in the greatest picture as it looks as though the Spanish star has made his mind up that he no longer foresees his future at the Emirates. However, his attempts to seal a dream move would appear to be fruitless.

Bellerin has recently been left out of a number of high-profile Arsenal games and it looks as though his time at Arsenal is coming to an end.

The Spaniard was snubbed by Arsene Wenger during Arsenal’s 2-1 Premier League defeat to Brighton at the weekend and was also not present in Wenger’s side that started against AC Milan in the Europa League.