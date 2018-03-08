Liverpool to launch surprise bid for Real Madrid ace, Klopp eyes defensive reinforcement

Liverpool are reportedly considering a surprise bid for Real Madrid defender Dani Carvajal this summer, but it’s questionable as to whether he’s really needed.

The 26-year-old has been with Los Blancos since 2013, making 189 appearances for the club and winning a whole host of major trophies during his time at the Bernabeu.

SEE MORE: Huge boost for Liverpool as superstar plays down reports he has already agreed wages with huge Champions League club

In turn, it makes sense as to why Liverpool, or any other club for that matter, would be interested in signing him this summer.

However, given that Jurgen Klopp already has the likes of Nathaniel Clyne, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez at his disposal who can all play in that position, it’s debatable as to whether it’s really an area that needs to be strengthened.

According to Don Balon, as reported by The Express though, it’s claimed that he is keen on the Spanish international, who incidentally has a whopping £310m release clause which could make him a very expensive signing if he were to move to Anfield.

The level of consistency that Carvajal has shown over the years, coupled with his winning mentality and the fact that he’s still only 26, makes him a top player and a sensible target for any club to add real quality down the right side of their team.

Nevertheless, it’s debatable as to whether it would be the right move from Liverpool who arguably need to prioritise other areas of the squad first before looking at the right-back situation as they seem pretty well covered in that department right now.