Man Utd plot contract talks with KEY figure, club CONFIDENT of striking deal

Man Utd are reportedly set to begin a new round of contract talks with a key individual and it will be music to the ears of the club’s supporters.

With his current deal set to expire next summer and with no real developments revealed publicly over an extension to this point, it was a growing concern over whether or not Anthony Martial would pen new terms at Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists in 38 appearances in all competitions, and so it will undoubtedly be ideal for all parties concerned if he extended his stay with the Red Devils.

However, he hasn’t always been a regular starter under Jose Mourinho, while Alexis Sanchez’s arrival in January added further competition with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata all battling for the same spots too.

In turn, it’s no surprise that some supporters were growing concerned over Martial’s future as he could have been the one to be sacrificed with Arsenal touted as being interested, but according to ESPN, United are preparing to open contract talks with him and it’s claimed that they’re confident that he will put pen to paper.

Given it was reported that initial talks in December didn’t prove to be fruitful, it would only have added to the anxiousness over his future. Nevertheless, if talks fail to provide the agreement that Man Utd seek, they do have an option to extend his current deal for another 12 months which is somewhat of a safety net.