Man Utd transfer news: £50m BOOST, £55m RAID on PL rivals but MAJOR concern over key exit

Man Utd are in for a busy summer based on all the latest transfer speculation concerning the Premier League giants with incomings and outgoings touted.

First up, it’s The Express who claim that United have been handed a major transfer boost ahead of the summer amid contract concerns for Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

It’s claimed that the Red Devils are in ‘pole position’ to sign the French international as he is struggling to reach an agreement with the Catalan giants on a new deal.

Coupled with the fact that he has a £50m release clause, which is undoubtedly within the reach of Man Utd, it looks like it could be a promising development from their perspective while it would be a major blow for Barca who depend heavily on Umtiti at the back alongside Gerard Pique.

Elsewhere, The Daily Star claim that they could try to reignite £55m talks with Tottenham over Eric Dier, with midfield reinforcements undoubtedly needed at Old Trafford this summer.

With Michael Carrick set to retire and doubts remaining over Marouane Fellaini’s future given he has yet to pen a new contract with his current one expiring at the end of the season, that could leave a massive void for Jose Mourinho to fill.

Dier would certainly be capable of doing that, but it remains to be seen whether or not United can convince Tottenham to part company with the England international as he remains a key figure for Mauricio Pochettino.

It’s not all good news though, as The Daily Star also note that there are concerns over David de Gea’s future at Man Utd, after the club have reportedly stalled on contract discussions with him.

The Spaniard has established himself as one of the top goalkeepers in Europe, and so the Red Devils may be well advised to overcome any issues quickly and get him to commit his long-term future to the club.