Nemanja Matic fires WARNING to Liverpool ahead of Man Utd SHOWDOWN

Man Utd take on Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday in a clash for second place in the Premier League, and Nemanja Matic has sent the Merseyside outfit a warning.

The Serbian international scored a crucial last-gasp winner at Crystal Palace on Monday night, moving the Red Devils back up to second place in the standings, leapfrogging Liverpool in the process.

However, Saturday’s clash could prove to be decisive as neither side will want to lose, while there is of course added pressure given what’s at stake whenever the two bitter old rivals face off.

Matic has sent a warning of sort to Liverpool ahead of the game, insisting that the win over Palace has led to a positive atmosphere within the Man Utd camp, while he is adamant that Jose Mourinho’s men are ready for a “big fight”.

“It’s going to give us a lot of confidence, because when you win the game it’s always easier to go in to the next one,” Matic is quoted as saying by the Manchester Evening News. “It’s always important to win, especially when you have derby games coming up. I’m happy that we go in to the Liverpool game with these three points.”

“There are many teams fighting to be in the Champions League next season, so it’s going to be a big fight. I would say the best of this team is yet to come.

“In the future I believe, as a team, we can achieve big things together. I’m happy to be with the team and how we are working together.”

It remains to be seen whether or not they deliver this weekend, while there’s also the desire to move further clear of fifth-placed Chelsea to really ensure that they’re safely going to qualify for the Champions League next season.