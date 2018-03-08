Real Madrid stalwart aware club will land major summer signing, PL star tipped for transfer

Despite the fact that they continue to impress in the Champions League, this season has arguably shown that Real Madrid do require reinforcements for next year.

Los Blancos trail La Liga leaders Barcelona by 15 points while they fell short in the Copa del Rey and so Europe is their final chance at landing silverware this season.

While Cristiano Ronaldo has rediscovered his best form in recent weeks to silence critics and suggestions that the Madrid attack needs to be rebuilt having taken his tally to 31 goals in 33 games this campaign, Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, claim that it’s at the other end of the pitch where a new signing could arrive.

Despite playing an important role in the club’s recent success which included a La Liga title last season as well as back-to-back Champions League triumphs, there is seemingly still a lack of confidence in Keylor Navas between the posts moving forward.

The Spanish giants continue to be relentlessly linked with a swoop for a new goalkeeper, and the Diario Gol report above suggests that president Florentino Perez is confident of landing Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois, so much so that Sergio Ramos has reportedly told Ronaldo that the Belgian international will arrive.

There’s no official word from either club or the player himself to suggest that he is set to move back to Spain after his previous successful loan stint at rivals Atletico Madrid, and so perhaps this report needs to be taken with a pinch of salt for the time being.

Nevertheless, there is no denying that Courtois has been the subject of transfer speculation for a very long time, and so it remains to be seen whether or not Real Madrid will bolster their ranks with his signing.

Navas has proven to be a crucial part of this current side, but doubts remain over whether or not he will continue to be first choice at the Bernabeu moving forward.