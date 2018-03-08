Real Madrid to steal Liverpool superstar who looked set for Serie A giants

Real Madrid have weighed in on a high-profile battle for a Liverpool superstar.

Real Madrid have reportedly joined the race to secure the signature of Liverpool’s Emre Can.

Can has been heavily linked with a move to Juventus with his contract at Liverpool set to expire at the end of the season.

However, the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato have reported that Emre Can and his representatives are reluctant to continue talks with Juventus into advanced stages after apparent interest from Real Madrid.

Wherever Can ends up next season will be a huge blow to Liverpool if it is not Anfield.

The German midfielder has become an influential part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans at Liverpool and has emerged as a regular name on Klopp’s team sheet every weekend.

The reports that Real have shown interest in Can certainly contradict reports from earlier this week.

A separate report form CalcioMercato earlier this week stated that Can had already agreed wages with Juventus, although the deal now looks far more uncertain.

The news that Real have thrown their hats into the ring is not news that will surprise many. Madrid have been disappointing domestically this season and have been far off the pace of La Liga leaders Barcelona from the start of the season with the gap between the two clubs even exceeding 20 points at earlier points in the season.

Perhaps a squad overhaul for Real starts with the acquisition of Emre Can?