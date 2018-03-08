Serie A club obsessed with signing €50m Barcelona star

A Serie A club have reportedly shown extreme interest in signing a Barcelona star.

Napoli are reportedly closely monitoring the situation of Barcelona star Denis Suárez who is a main target.

A report from the respected Italian outlet CalcioMercato have stated that the Italian giants have set their sights firmly on Suarez’s signature with the Serie A club making the Barcelona midfielder one of their main targets.

The report states that Suarez has a release clause of €50m. The 24-year-old has allegedly been linked with a move to the Stadio San Paolo for a number of continuous years.

Suarez can often struggle to find playing time amongst Barca’s immensely talented midfield and a move away from the Camp Nou could certainly allow him to fulfil more time on the pitch.

While still a young age the Spanish midfielder has been at a number of clubs, which even includes Premier League side Manchester City while he was a youth player.

While Napoli are looking to push Juventus to the Serie A title this season, Barcelona’s focus will heavily be on next week’s Champions League clash with Chelsea.

After drawing 1-1 with Antonio Conte’s side at Stamford Bridge, all is still to play for with Barca set to host the Blue at the Camp Nou next week.