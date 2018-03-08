Video: Mkhitaryan scores outstanding first Arsenal goal against AC Milan, superb assist from Ozil

Henrikh Mkhitaryan opened his scoring account for Arsenal in the opening 20 minutes of their Europa League clash with AC Milan.

Arsenal took the lead against AC Milan as Henrikh Mkhitaryan registered his first ever goal for the Gunners.

With Arsenal under immense pressure a result tonight is perhaps needed more than ever. Arsenal have lost their previous four matches in three separate competitions. The defeats include back-to-back 3-0 defeats to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the space of just five days.

Tonight’s fixture against AC Milan is perhaps one of Arsene Wenger’s most important fixtures in his extensive career. With the Gunners currently sitting in sixth position, winning the Europa League is their only opportunity to qualify for next year’s Champions League and perhaps rescue a disastrous season.

Mesut Ozil was the provider for Arsenal’s crucial opener against AC Milan as he picked out a run from Mkhiraryan on the 15th minute.

The Armenian winger then cut inside superbly from a wide position before his shot took a slight deflection off the experienced Leonardo Bonucci.

The goal is Mkhitaryan’s first since signing from Manchester United in January and he surely could not have picked a better time to register his first effort for the Gunners.