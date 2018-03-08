“We lost a quality player” – Manchester United fans watch former £26m star produce “outstanding” performance for new club

Manchester United fans watched on as a former star produced a fantastic performance for his new club in the Europa League.

WATCH: Video: Mkhitaryan scores outstanding first Arsenal goal against AC Milan, superb assist from Ozil

Manchester United fans reacted as Henrikh Mkhitaryan produced a superb performance for Arsenal tonight.

The former United man starred as Arsenal beat AC Milan 2-0 at the San Siro. Mkhitaryan also scored his first ever goal for Arsenal since his January switch to the Emirates from Man United.

United had previously purchased Mkhitaryan from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 for a fee of £26.3m and the star was one of Jose Mourinho’s first ever signings when he took over from Louis van Gal. (Fee per Sky Sports)

However, after a slow start to the 2017/18 season under Mourinho Mkhitaryan was sold to Arsenal with Alexis Sanchez going in the other direction to Old Trafford.

The Armenian however certainly showed United what they are missing with an outstanding performance at the San Siro

The pressure was certainly on for Arsenal after four consecutive defeats in their last four matches in three different competitions.

The Gunners however produced one of their finest performances of the season this evening and Mkhitaryan was instrumental for Wenger’s side.

The star opened the scoring on the 15th minute after he latched onto a Mesut Ozil assist to score his first ever goal for Arsenal.

United fans made the point that the star has picked up from where he left off for United in the Europa League last season with Mkhitaryan scoring in the final when the Red Devils clinched the title last season.

Both Arsenal fans and United fans were full of praise for the Armenian.

We lost a quality player in Mkhitaryan — Lithemba Daile (@kop_4) March 8, 2018

Wenger really did something for this game tho… ozil is back doing what he does best, it’s only Europa league tho won’t save his career we will see how he does in the next matches in the prem — Oran (@oranmc2) March 8, 2018

Only 2 poor/average players today were Mustafi who just never gives anyone any confidence and Wilshere who i taught was very sloppy. The rest were all outstanding. Ozil, Xhaka and Koscielny specially. — Sebas AFC (@sebas8santos) March 8, 2018

Full Time: Milan 0-2 Arsenal – A disciplined, committed team performance from an Arsenal side who showed the intensity they’ve lacked in recent weeks. Ozil outstanding, Mkhi superb. pic.twitter.com/WmTEebwJlu — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) March 8, 2018

Ramsey and Ozil were outstanding must perform the exact same way in the 2nd leg otherwise we will get exposed defensively #COYG — Mohamed Elmi (@MohamedElmi1994) March 8, 2018

Mkhi, Ramsey been outstanding. Ozil two moments of brilliance, could’ve easily been 3 or 4 -0. Get on it — Kartik (@kartik1886) March 8, 2018

This is an outstanding performance by Ozil and Mkhitaryan. This tie could be over right now, with Gattuso potentially looking to prioritize Serie A. #ACMvAFC — Jed Dawson (@TheRealJed) March 8, 2018

Henrikh Mkhitaryan loves a Europa League goal, continuing where he left off for United last season. #UEL — Andrew Ennis (@AndrewEnnis_) March 8, 2018

Mkhitaryan finding his level in the Europa again! To be fair he was good in it for us last year — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) March 8, 2018