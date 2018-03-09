Bad news for Tottenham: Key update on £200m+ Real Madrid target, PL rivals tipped to launch double raid

Tottenham have undoubtedly made impressive progression under Mauricio Pochettino, but they have continued to face the same criticism in recent years.

There’s no denying that the Argentine tactician has done a great job, developing a culture, style of play and bringing youth players through when not being able to compete financially with their Premier League rivals.

While that’s all positive and are steps in the right direction, the lack of trophies has made them an easy target, and that also arguably has a negative impact on keeping their best players who will be desperate to secure silverware to have something to show for their efforts.

According to The Sun, there isn’t a great deal of good news coming out from the camp as it’s claimed that Harry Kane will give it another year at Spurs before deciding on his future, with Real Madrid specifically named in the report as potentially seeking a £200m+ transfer deal.

With The Express also noting, via Don Balon, that the Spanish giants intend on pushing ahead with their plans to sign the England international, it will naturally lead to some worried faces at the club as they’ll be desperate to keep hold of their best players for the foreseeable future.

Kane in particular has been pivotal in their improvement, bagging an impressive haul of 134 goals in 203 appearances for the club, as he has already made this his joint most prolific season to date with many more games still to come.

As a result, losing him would have a massive negative impact on the team, and so that’s a huge concern itself. Albeit one that could be avoided if Spurs kick on next year and secure a trophy and in turn prove their ambition, but that’s a lot of pressure to deal with.

To make matters worse though, The Sun also raise doubts over Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld staying beyond this summer too with Man Utd said to be interested in a possible double raid on Tottenham at the end of the season.

Alderweireld has been vital at the back since joining the club, striking up a solid partnership with compatriot Jan Vertonghen. Injury has played a frustrating part in his season this year, but based on this report, Tottenham could be at risk of losing two key cogs at the back.

Nevertheless, with Ben Davies and Davinson Sanchez stepping in, they could be confident in the replacements to fill the void, similarly to how Kieran Trippier has stepped up at right-back after Kyle Walker’s exit last summer.