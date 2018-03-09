Luis Enrique urges Chelsea to hijack £53m Manchester United transfer if he is to accept Blues job

Potential next Chelsea manager Luis Enrique is reportedly pushing for the club to deliver a major transfer if he is to accept their offer of replacing Antonio Conte.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish tactician is eager for the Blues to beat Manchester United to the £53million signing of Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

MORE: Antonio Conte fires thinly-veiled warning to Chelsea star after post-Manchester City strop

A previous report from Don Balon states that United were in talks with Umtiti over a possible move, but it seems he’s also becoming a key part of Chelsea’s plans.

Enrique could certainly do with making strengthening at the back a priority if he is to take over at Stamford Bridge, with players like Gary Cahill and David Luiz not looking at their best for much of this season.

Chelsea’s top four hopes are in doubt after a poor run of form, and fresh blood is surely needed to take the west Londoners back to the top.

Enrique worked with Umtiti during his time in charge at the Nou Camp so will know all about what he can offer in the Premier League, and it seems clear the France international would be a fantastic fit.

Umtiti has risen to become one of the finest defenders in Europe with Barca, and looks to have all the qualities needed to be a success in England as well, hence previous reports of United’s interest as well, with that £53m release clause as reported by Don Balon too tempting to ignore.