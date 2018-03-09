Chelsea winning transfer battle for 320-goal prolific marksman, Man Utd also keen

Chelsea haven’t got a great goalscoring record this season, but reports claim that could be set to change this summer with Robert Lewandowski tipped to join the club.

The Blues have scored just 50 goals in 29 Premier League games, giving them the worst tally of the top six sides as the likes of Alvaro Morata and Eden Hazard haven’t been able to score as regularly as desired.

While January signing Olivier Giroud gives them a different option, it doesn’t appear to have entirely fixed the issue, and so The Sun claim that Chelsea are at the front of the queue to sign Bayern Munich star Lewandowski.

Man Utd and Real Madrid are also credited with an interest in the Polish international, but it’s the west London giants who are given the best chance of landing his signature this summer, as per the report.

And what a signing it would be. Lewandowski, 29, has scored 320 career goals in 513 appearances during stints with Bayern, Borussia Dortmund and Lech Poznan.

Further, he’s got 51 goals in 91 caps for Poland, and he has seemingly gotten better with age given that he’s bagged 40 or more goals in the past two seasons with Bayern.

In turn, if Chelsea can prise him away from Bavaria, it would make them a much more potent threat to their rivals, with a player who should have the quality to make an immediate impact in the Premier League given his physicality, athleticism and obvious eye for goal.

It’s been a disappointing start to life in England for Morata in particular, as he’s managed just 12 goals in 36 outings for Chelsea so far this season, but at 25, he’ll hope he can continue to adapt and adjust to the Premier League and make an impact with the threat of increased competition on the way.