Deal agreed: Real Madrid to sign Premier League superstar for world-record transfer fee, €15m-a-year contract finalised

Real Madrid have reportedly already struck a superb transfer deal ahead of the summer, according to speculation in Spain today.

Don Balon sensationally claim Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has struck a deal to sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane for a fee possibly set to eclipse the world-record £200million PSG paid for Neymar last summer.

They add that Kane is set to earn €15million a year at the Bernabeu and have a mammoth release clause of €1000m – the same as Cristiano Ronaldo.

This would be a devastating blow for Spurs, who have twice recently seen important players leave them for Real Madrid in the case of both Luka Modric and Gareth Bale.

Kane’s exit could top the lot, however, with the England international showing himself to be absolutely unstoppable in front of goal in recent seasons.

Still only 24 years of age, Kane has managed a remarkable 134 goals in 203 appearances for Tottenham, and he’s a clear upgrade on the struggling Karim Benzema up front for Los Blancos.

Even if Spurs do raise a huge amount of cash from Kane’s sale as Don Balon suggest, it’s hard to imagine how much they’d have to spend to sign a striker anywhere near as good as the one they’d be losing.

With Real struggling in La Liga this season, this signing would be a major statement of intent to come back next term if these reports prove correct.