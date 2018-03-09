Jose Mourinho press conference: INJURY updates, Man Utd-Liverpool rivalry and ‘SERGEANT’ Lukaku

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho addressed the media on Friday afternoon ahead of his side’s clash with Liverpool on Saturday.

It’s a crucial clash between the two old rivals as they continue to battle for second place in the Premier League, with the Red Devils currently two points ahead.

In turn, there’s a huge importance to the result this weekend, with Mourinho delivering positive injury updates to supporters, while also talking about the rivalry between the two sides and the comments from forward Romelu Lukaku this week on him being a ‘sergeant’ for the Portuguese tactician on the pitch.

Mourinho on injuries: “He [ Eric Bailly] as fully fit for a couple of weeks, he’s ok, the only one that is back to the team is Fellaini.”

Mourinho on Lukaku: “He is an important guy for me. He is one of the guys that I trust. I love the attitude and the character. So when I say to a striker, ‘go there and do that job for me’, then he is a sergeant. He is a guy that you can trust. His attitude is phenomenal.”

Mourinho on Liverpool rivalry: “I’ve never been very good at it, I never looked to AC Milan has the biggest rival, I never looked to Atletico Madrid as the enemy, I never look to Spurs or Arsenal as the big rival.

“For me, is just a big match two historical clubs not just in England but the world and in this moment important points for top four, important points for second, but I still don’t look to some matches as special opponents, it’s just a big match because we are speaking about two big clubs.”