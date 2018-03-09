Manchester United given huge injury scare ahead of Liverpool game

Manchester United have been dealt a possible injury blow ahead of the Liverpool game with the news that Paul Pogba faces a late fitness test for the match.

The France international has been a key player for the Red Devils this season and would surely have been an automatic starter for the visit of Liverpool, only to pull up in training today, according to ESPN.

Pogba has not entirely been ruled out of the visit of Jurgen Klopp’s side, but ESPN claim he’ll undergo a late fitness test on Saturday to ensure he can play a role in the game.

The report states that Pogba was unable to finish today’s training session, giving Jose Mourinho a potential selection headache for this crucial encounter.

United have enjoyed two important wins on the bounce against Chelsea and Crystal Palace, coming from behind in both matches to continue their march towards cementing second place in the Premier League.

Beating Liverpool would give them a major boost in ensuring they can finish the season as runners-up, which would be their highest finish since they won the title back in 2012/13.

Pogba would be an important part of helping that happen, even if the 24-year-old hasn’t always been at his best lately.

United have arrived at The Lowry but Paul Pogba not among the squad members who got off the coach. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 9, 2018

On his day, the former Juventus man possesses the skill and intelligence on the ball to open up any top team and provide a moment of magic that can turn a game on its head.