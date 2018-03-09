Alexis Sanchez told where he can do the most damage for Manchester United vs Liverpool

Alexis Sanchez has been given some valuable advice on how he can do the most damage for Manchester United in Saturday’s big game against Liverpool.

Jose Mourinho’s side welcome Jurgen Klopp’s men to Old Trafford for tomorrow’s early kick-off in what promises to be an intriguing encounter in the battle for second place.

Sanchez is a player under particular pressure to put in a big performance against Liverpool, with the Chile international yet to really get going since his January move from Arsenal.

Neville feels Sanchez has been dropping too deep in recent games and has told him to try to move into space ahead of Romelu Lukaku when Liverpool come to visit this weekend.

‘Yes, he has been disappointing since he arrived, but the thing for me with Alexis Sanchez is that he’s got to play more advanced,’ Neville told Sky Sports.

‘He has to receive balls in advanced areas and I’d like to see him close to Romelu Lukaku and even making runs in behind him.’

The 29-year-old has generally been at his best when played up front throughout his career, so Neville’s advice could be good, though it remains to be seen if he’d be breaking the instructions of his manager by taking it.

Mourinho is a known defensive-minded coach and has occasionally been criticised for failing to get the best out of flair players due to not giving them enough freedom.