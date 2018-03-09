Mourinho in talks to sign €100m duo that could form world class Man Utd partnership for the next DECADE

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho looks set to work his magic in the transfer market yet again, according to reports in Spain.

The Red Devils look in need of some signings at centre-back this summer, and Don Balon claim Mourinho is already working on signing Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane and Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti.

The pair, both 24, are among the best young defenders in the game and could form a rock-solid partnership at Old Trafford for the next ten years if things go to plan.

Varane made his Real Madrid debut under Mourinho during his time in charge at the Bernabeu, and the France international remains a firm favourite of the Portuguese.

He would likely cost €40million, while Don Balon add that Umtiti has a €60m release clause written into his Barca contract.

That looks highly tempting for United, who have been repeatedly linked with the former Lyon man at points this season.

This is largely due to the fact that Umtiti cannot currently be offered a new deal by the Catalan giants due to Financial Fair Play restrictions, meaning Premier League clubs have been on alert for his signature.