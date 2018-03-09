Man Utd injury news: Mourinho confirms double boost for Liverpool clash

Man Utd face Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday, and boss Jose Mourinho had some positive news on the injury front for the crucial clash.

The two rivals will go head-to-head on the pitch as they continue to battle for second place in the Premier League table off it, with the Red Devils currently just two points ahead.

SEE MORE: REVEALED: Why one Man Utd star could force club to PAY OUT £9m this weekend against Liverpool

A last-gasp winner from Nemanja Matic on Monday night against Crystal Palace ensured that they leapfrogged Liverpool, but this could be a decisive encounter if they were to open up a five-point gap.

In turn, given the rivalry and what’s at stake, Mourinho would have been desperate to have as close to a fully-fit squad as possible at his disposal, as he revealed that he had good news on Eric Bailly and Marouane Fellaini.

As noted by freelance injury analyst Ben Dinnery in his tweet below, the Portuguese tactician told the media at his press conference on Friday that Bailly and Fellaini were making their case to be involved at the weekend.

Eric Bailly is fully fit and pushing for his first PL start since November. Fellaini is back in the reckoning. #MUFC — Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) March 9, 2018

It remains to be seen if either is brought straight back into the starting line-up though as that could put them at risk of suffering a setback. As a result, Mourinho may well be better off to instead opt to gradually reintegrate them moving forward with the Liverpool game a starting point.

That Matic goal would undoubtedly have lifted spirits ahead of this showdown, but with the business end of the season upon us, Mourinho will be delighted to be recovering key individuals and ensuring that they have the quality and depth to compete on various fronts with the FA Cup and Champions League still up for grabs too.