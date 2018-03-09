Incredible stats prove which Manchester United star is by far their most important player

A series of remarkable stats on Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea show just how vital he is to his club despite all the money spent on big names elsewhere on the pitch.

The Telegraph list some truly astonishing numbers about the Spain international and how he just seems to get better and better despite having more and more work to do in the United goal this season.

De Gea joined the Red Devils as a youngster back in 2011 and took some time to get going in the Premier League, with even Anders Lindegaard a genuine challenger for his number one spot in his first season.

It didn’t take long, however, for De Gea to establish himself as one of United’s most important players and he’s now got a reasonable claim to being the finest ‘keeper on the planet.

The Telegraph state that the 27-year-old has prevented 13.56 goals for United in the Premier League this season, with the data based on the quality of the shots he’s faced and their expected goal value.

In the win over Arsenal alone this season, De Gea made 14 saves – preventing the equivalent of 4.86 goals in that match. In other words, given the quality of the chances he kept out, Arsenal can feel aggrieved at not scoring at least five goals in that match.

David de Gea – how much is the Real Madrid transfer target worth?

The Telegraph mention Real Madrid’s lingering interest in the shot-stopper, and state that United are in talks over tying the player down to a new contract.

De Gea recently won United’s Player of the Year award for three seasons running and despite Jose Mourinho’s claims that this was a sign of something wrong at the club under his predecessors David Moyes and Louis van Gaal, De Gea’s amazing stats this season come as he’s made even more saves than ever before, yet still sits top of the league for clean sheets, with 15 in total.

Sport recently claimed United would ask Real Madrid for £115million to let De Gea go this summer. Based on the stats above, there is no one contributing more to the club’s success at the moment and it’s hard to think of a fee that would be worth accepting any time soon.