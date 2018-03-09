Tottenham favourites ahead of Chelsea to seal shock transfer of Manchester United star

Tottenham have been made favourites with Ladbrokes to seal the transfer of Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford if he ends up leaving Old Trafford any time soon.

The England international’s place in Jose Mourinho’s starting line up has been threatened by the January arrival of Alexis Sanchez in attack, with the Chile international also occupying a number of roles Rashford can play.

This has led Ladbrokes to cut the odds on the youngster quitting Old Trafford, and they make Spurs the 2/1 favourites to snap up the 20-year-old if he does become available.

It is by no means certain Rashford will be allowed to leave by United, who will surely want the popular academy product to continue his development with them for as long as possible.

Still, it is not inconceivable that the player himself would want a change of scene if he carries on spending most of his time on the substitutes’ bench.

Tottenham could also be a tempting move for young English players at the moment, with the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Eric Dier and Harry Winks among those who’ve been given the chance to play and have improved immensely under Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea are currently second in Ladbrokes’ estimations, with the full list of odds being offered below:

Five most likely clubs to sign Marcus Rashford

Tottenham – 2/1

Chelsea – 5/2

Real Madrid – 4/1

Barcelona – 9/1

Liverpool – 10/1

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “Sanchez’s Old Trafford arrival has pushed Rashford further down the pecking order in Manchester. Plenty will be keeping tabs, but right now we make Spurs the most likely club to seal a deal for the England ace.”