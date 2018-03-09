Manchester United in talks to sign world superstar in historic €350million transfer

Manchester United are reportedly in talks over an absolutely stunning transfer deal for the summer.

According to sensational claims by Spanish outlet Don Balon, the Red Devils have opened negotiations with the father and agent of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar.

The report claims United could be willing to pay as much as €350million for the Brazil international, who is already the world’s most expensive player after his £200million move to PSG from Barcelona last summer (fee per BBC Sport).

If Neymar moves again and joins United for €350m (£311m), he would smash the world record once again and could surely go down as the transfer of the century.

The 26-year-old playing in the Premier League would certainly be a sight to see, and establish United as one of the most powerful club sides on the planet with yet another statement signing.

In recent years, United have also showed their considerable wealth by spending big on Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez, but this would surely top the lot.

Neymar has been superb for PSG after years of great service at Barcelona, though injury cut his season short this term, meaning he missed the second leg tie of PSG’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Los Blancos dumped the Ligue 1 giants out of the competition, so it may be that Neymar will have to move elsewhere if he is to truly stand a chance of lifting the biggest trophies.

Don Balon claim Neymar is having second thoughts about life at the Parc des Princes following the team’s European exit, and this will surely only be good news for United.

Jose Mourinho’s side could do with another big-name signing like this to help them close the gap on Manchester City next season.