Real Madrid will fume over Neymar’s transfer plans, shock twist with staggering €400m demand

Neymar secured a big-money move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, but reports claim he wants out of the French capital after just one season.

The 26-year-old has evidently adapted well to life in France, scoring 29 goals and providing 19 assists in 30 appearances in all competitions.

In turn, that is likely to lead to domestic success with a cup final ahead while they boast a 14-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table.

However, while he was absent through injury for the second leg, PSG fell short in the Champions League again this year, bowing out to Real Madrid at the last-16 stage.

Perhaps that disappointment has played a part in this report, but with Real Madrid heavily linked with a swoop for the Brazilian international in the future, Mundo Deportivo claim that he is now regretting his decision to quit the Nou Camp and wants a return to Barcelona.

Having since invested in the likes of Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho, it remains to be seen whether or not the Catalan giants have the resources available to prise him back to Spain.

According to AS, it will take €400m to convince PSG to sell Neymar, while they reiterate that Real Madrid are keen on the idea of taking him to the Bernabeu.

Whether or not the quoted price-tag will be enough to put them off remains to be seen, but the bigger concern will surely be the speculation that he would now prefer to return to Barcelona.

In turn, it may well set up an intriguing transfer battle this summer between the two rivals, but there will undoubtedly be a feeling of disappointment from a Real Madrid perspective given that they would have been confident of being the top option if Neymar had left PSG.

With three Champions League triumphs in the last four years, Los Blancos are undoubtedly the top option for any player wishing to win major honours, but perhaps the sentimental value of going back to Barcelona and reuniting with his former teammates has swayed Neymar.