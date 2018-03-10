Arsenal given further reason for major concern, influential ace edging closer to exit

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere will see his contract expire at the end of the season, and with just a matter of months to go, reports claim fears are growing over an exit.

His career has been blighted by injury problems over the years, but the 26-year-old has finally been able to maintain his fitness, steer clear of injuries and play a prominent role for the Gunners this season.

Wilshere has made 31 appearances in all competitions so far this campaign, regularly featuring for a full 90 minutes and has proven his class and importance to the side which seemingly makes this situation a no-brainer in that Arsenal have to extend his stay.

According to the Evening Standard though, the England international himself has revealed that contract talks have stalled which will undoubtedly lead to concern for all parties as there are just around four months to go until he becomes a free agent.

“Yeah, but things have changed since then and all I can tell you is that we are no closer to sorting anything out,” he is quoted as saying in the report.

It remains to be seen whether or not the two parties can reach a compromise over terms and sign a new deal. From an Arsenal perspective, they’d be losing a key figure in their side, and to make matters worse, losing him for nothing would also be a hammer blow given his quality.

Having come through the youth ranks at the club it will undoubtedly hurt Wilshere too if he were forced to move on, but there is still time for an agreement to be reached and for him to secure a long-term future at the Emirates, a scenario many supporters will certainly be hoping for.