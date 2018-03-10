Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi blocks Spanish giants’ move for £45M-rated Arsenal star

Lionel Messi has blocked a move from Barcelona for Spanish defender Hector Bellerin, who is reportedly valued at £45M by the north London club.

This is according to Spanish news outlet Diario Gol, who are stating that the Argentinian superstar would prefer to see the Catalan giants use Sergi Roberto at right back with Nelson Semedo as a back-up than go for Arsenal ace Bellerin.

The Spanish international is valued by the north London club at £45M as per the Daily Star, who are re-reporting from CalcioMercato, however if Messi isn’t keen on the signing, it doesn’t seem likely that Barca will fork out for the defender.

Since breaking into Arsenal’s first team in the 2014/15 season, Bellerin has established himself as one of the most dangerous and able full backs in the entire Premier League.

In 151 games for the north London side, the Spaniard has managed to amass a total of seven goals and 16 assists, a decent return for a defender.

The player’s immense pace and will to get forward has seem some fans label the player as one of the best fullbacks in the whole of England, and for good reason.

Despite this, Bellerin has often come under criticism from fans for his poor crossing ability, an area of a fullback’s game that is vital in modern football.

Should Barcelona listen to Messi, it’ll be interesting to see what happens with the future of the Spanish international.