Confirmed Man Utd vs Liverpool line-ups: MUFC fans delighted over key inclusion, duo miss out

Man Utd host Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday, with both sides desperate to secure a positive result in a battle for second place in the Premier League.

The Red Devils hold a two-point advantage ahead of kick-off, following on from that thrilling win over Crystal Palace on Monday night.

However, they were rocked by the news that Paul Pogba was ruled out after he picked up an injury in training on Friday, and so he isn’t part of the line-up to face Jurgen Klopp’s side this weekend.

United make three changes in total from that Palace win, with Eric Bailly brought back into the team, much to the delight of supporters below. Marcus Rashford gets the nod along with Juan Mata, with Pogba, Victor Lindelof and Jesse Lingard dropping out.

It’s a big day for youngster Scott McTominay, who is trusted by Jose Mourinho to perform in a big game.

As for the visitors, James Milner replaces Jordan Henderson after he picked up a dead leg in the Champions League draw with Porto in midweek, but there is positive injury news too as left-back Andy Robertson has recovered from a knock of his own.

United fans were undoubtedly pleased to see Bailly return to the backline to offer more solidity, but they couldn’t hide their disappointment with the absences of both Pogba and Anthony Martial, with the French pair both ruled out due to injury.

It remains to be seen whether or not it proves costly…

Pogba and Martial not in the squad.. pic.twitter.com/90FxlXdkkh — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) March 10, 2018

Pogba needs to man the fuck up — . (@Minimummensah) March 10, 2018

Where is POGBA? ? — Sam ? (@JuanderfuI) March 10, 2018

No Pogba or Martial pic.twitter.com/AwiTNUd5va — Steven (@TwoFootValencia) March 10, 2018

Bailyyyyyy — Jam0909 (@Jam0909_FIFA) March 10, 2018

AHHHHHH BAILLY INJECT IN MY VEINS ??? — • (@MysticalMartial) March 10, 2018

The return of B(east)ailly? — Kiran Ragh (@krwarrier) March 10, 2018