Cristiano Ronaldo desperate for Real Madrid to keep ahold of crucial £30M Los Blancos superstar

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is desperate for Los Blancos to keep ahold of crucial midfield star Luka Modric.

This is according to Don Balon, who are reporting that the Croatian has offers to move to either Arsenal and Spurs, and that Ronaldo is keen to see the midfielder remain at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The news outlet are also stating that the Portuguese star himself has spoken to Modric in an attempt to try and convince him to stay in Spain, showing how desperate he is to see Modric remain at the club.

Since moving to the Spanish capital from Spurs in the summer of 2012, Modric has managed to establish himself as one of the best central midfielders in the world.

In 245 appearances for Zinedine Zidane’s side, the Croatian international has managed to amass a total fo 13 goals and 36 assists, a decent return for a midfielder.

However, Modric hasn’t had it all his own way during his time in Spain, as the 32-year-old was named the worst signing of the season for his first season he had with the Spanish giants.

Since then, Modric has been constantly improving as a player ever since, with some even regarding him as the one of the most complete midfielders on the planet.

Should Modric end up leaving the Bernabeu, it’ll be interesting to see who Madrid bring in to replace the world class Croatian.