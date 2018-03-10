“Exposed way too easy” – Liverpool fans absolutely tear into Reds duo for “awful” performance against Jose Mourinho’s Man United

Liverpool fans absolutely tore into defensive Reds duo Dejan Lovren and Trent Alexander-Arnold for their performances during their side’s match against Man United this afternoon.

The hosts took the lead through a fine finish from youngster Marcus Rashford as he slammed home his effort from the corner of the penalty area, a goal that some blame Alexander-Arnold for.

MORE: Video: Marcus Rashford scores STUNNING Man Utd goal to break deadlock vs Liverpool

Rashford then doubled his and United’s tally a few minutes later after firing his attempt past Loris Karius in the away side’s goal, with the Red Devils getting through thanks to some awful defending from Lovren.

Liverpool were then given a glimmer of hope midway through the second half, after a cross from Sadio Mane was turned home by Eric Bailly to put the score at 2-1 to the home side with around 20 minutes to go.

During the match, fans took to social media to vent their frustrations with both Lovren and Alexander-Arnold for the duo’s performances in their defeat to Jose Mourinho’s side this afternoon.

Here are a few select tweet from fans slating the duo for their displays in their loss to the former Premier League champions today.

Really poor half. A real shame as we have been fantastic lately. Alexander arnold and lovren exposed way too easy. 2-0 down not good. ?? — Shane Lowe (@LoweShane1) March 10, 2018

Alexander-Arnold and Lovren have been poor today,can’t cope with Lukaku and Rashford! Desperate for a new CB in the summer #LFC — Callum Lucas (@CallumLucas0902) March 10, 2018

HT #MUFC 2-0 #LFC: Defensively weak and lacking bite in attack, the Reds will want to forget this first 45 in a hurry. Lovren & Alexander-Arnold both regularly exposed by the hosts — Liverpool FC news (@ClickLFC) March 10, 2018

Alexander Arnold and Lovren having a nightmare — M.M (@M_M_Raj) March 10, 2018

Lovren and Alexander-Arnold are getting ripped a new one — Dave (@dm1872_) March 10, 2018

I'd be a better defender than lovren and Alexander-arnold and I'm cat — Shane Garvey (@Shane_Garvey98) March 10, 2018

I guess, you lot played well, I'm not too upset, just frustrated with Lovren and Alexander-Arnold. — Cameron H (@Camer0nLFC) March 10, 2018